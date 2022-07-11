Photo Credit: Tsahi Ben-Ami / Flash 90

Residents of northern Israel will be able to check in a day early for flights from Ben Gurion International Airport, the Airport Authority announced Monday.

The check-ins, available Sunday through Thursday from 2 pm to 8 pm, can be carried out at Haifa Airport, but for the time being apply only to passengers on Israel’s national carrier, El Al Airlines.

The early check-in will apply for those on El Al flights to New York, Newark, Toronto, London Heathrow, Paris, Johannesburg, Toronto, Bangkok and Phuket.

“The new service starting next week will provide relief in the queues, quicken the check-in process and make it more efficient and make the flying experience more comfortable,” Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The move comes in an effort to reduce the massive chaos and congestion at BGI, where long lines and staff shortages have combined to create a hell on earth for departing passengers.

At least one family member must take all the luggage to the airport one day prior to the flight and provide the passports of all those who are traveling, to complete the early check-in.

On the day of departure, passengers can arrive two hours prior to the flight and go straight to security for clearance.