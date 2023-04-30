Photo Credit: Tomás Del Coro / Wikimedia
El Al Airlines Boeing 777 at Los Angeles International Airport, September 3, 2017

Israel’s national carrier, El Al Airlines signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) setting up a joint venture to funnel to the airline a major stream of passengers through the tourism services provider.

El Al has notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) of the impending move, in which ISSTA will purchase 4.9 percent of the airline at NIS 7.20 per share, according to Globes.

Once the deal is finalized, El Al and ISSTA will own equal shares – 40 percent each – and the airline’s controlling shareholder, Kenny Rozenberg, will own 20 percent.

A binding agreement is to be finalized and signed within the next 90 days.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

