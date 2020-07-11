Photo Credit: YouTube / BrightCove

A residential building in Tehran was rocked by an explosion on Saturday, but the Iranian government explained the blast was caused by several gas cylinders in the basement of the building, according to Reuters, quoting the state-run IRNA news agency.

The blast followed a series of explosions that destroyed strategic military targets in the country, including the Natanz nuclear technology site, where advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges were operating to upgrade nuclear fuel.

Advertisement



Middle East sources have told The New York Times and The Washington Post that Israel was behind the destruction of the Natanz facility.