Photo Credit: Pixabay / Hans

Several false Red Alert incoming rocket sirens are set to activate this week as part of the IDF Home Front Command “Chariots of Fire” military drill, the IDF said Sunday.

Among the scenarios being simulated this week are those of incoming rocket attacks and leaks of hazardous materials.

In addition, a surprise format was launched on Sunday to explore the readiness of the Israeli Navy as part of the same exercise.

Red Alert rocket sirens will be heard between 10 am and 11 am in central Tel Aviv, southern Tel Aviv and Jaffa, eastern Tel Aviv, near the Yarkon River in Tel Aviv, Neve Sha’anan, Neot Carmel, and at the Kirya IDF Central Headquarters base and surrounds, the IDF said.

On Wednesday, a false alert will activate at 10:05 am for a “hazardous materials incident” in Tirat Carmel, and a rocket alert will activate at 2 pm at various IDF bases – an alert that will likely be heard in surrounding communities as well.

In the event of a true attack, an additional siren will activate.