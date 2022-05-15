Photo Credit: Attia Muhammed / Flash 90

Some 4,600 Gazans holding Israeli work permits entered Israel after the IDF reopened the Erez Crossing on Sunday morning.

Israeli personnel noted the number of crossings in a single day reached a 15-year high, the IDF Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said.

Most of those who entered Israel on Sunday were workers and merchants.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz Saturday announced his decision to reopen the crossing after nearly two weeks of closure following rocket fire from Gaza.

On an average day, some 3,000 Gazans with permits enter Israel, according to Israel’s Channel 13 News. At least 12,000 Gazans hold Israeli work permits.