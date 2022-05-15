Photo Credit: Attia Muhammed / Flash 90
Arab workers wait at the Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip to enter Israel, March 13, 2022.

Some 4,600 Gazans holding Israeli work permits entered Israel after the IDF reopened the Erez Crossing on Sunday morning.

Israeli personnel noted the number of crossings in a single day reached a 15-year high, the IDF Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said.

Advertisement

Most of those who entered Israel on Sunday were workers and merchants.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz Saturday announced his decision to reopen the crossing after nearly two weeks of closure following rocket fire from Gaza.

On an average day, some 3,000 Gazans with permits enter Israel, according to Israel’s Channel 13 News. At least 12,000 Gazans hold Israeli work permits.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleFalse Red Alert Sirens to Activate This Week in IDF ‘Chariots of Fire’ Drill
Next articleUS to Remove Kach, Kahana Chai, from Foreign Terrorism List
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...