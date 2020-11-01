Photo Credit: John Matthew Smith / Wikimedia

The man known best as Agent 007, super suave spy James Bond, crossed into uncharted territory early Saturday morning in the Bahamas.

Sir Thomas Sean Connery, the Scottish actor and producer best known as the first actor to portray the character James Bond, died Saturday at age 90.

Advertisement



Connery played the character James Bond in six official films and the unofficial Never Say Never Again in 1983. He is considered as having been the best actor to have played 007 in the franchise. He also starred in The Hunt for Red October, Highlander, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock, among others.

The actor won an Oscar in 1988 for his role in The Untouchables.

According to his son Jason, Connery died peacefully in his sleep after having been “unwell for some time,” the BBC reported. The elder Connery “had many of his family, who could be in the Bahamas, around him” overnight in Nassau.

“We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time,” the younger Connery said.

“A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.”

According to Connery’s publicist Nancy Seltzer, there will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial “to be planned once the virus has ended.”

Connery is survived by his wife Micheline and sons Jason and Stephane.