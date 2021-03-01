Photo Credit: courtesy, DS Tayman

For the first time ever, a kosher Scotch whisky company has won a coveted award at this year’s World Whiskies Awards. The whisky produced by DS Tayman, an independent bottler of single malt Scotch whisky, is finished in wine barrels from Flam, the boutique Israeli winery.

The World Whiskies Awards are the global awards selecting the very best in all the international recognized styles, award and promote the world’s best whiskies to consumers and trade across the globe.

Tasting notes for the whisky suggest a nose of mild coffee grinds, well complemented by chocolate, with smoked brisket in the background. On the palate there is cappuccino foam, coupled with rhubarb, custard and a sprinkling of gentle sea salt. The finish is long and rich, with the smoky and rich coffee flavors continuing to develop.

The whisky is produced under the inspections of three kosher supervision authorities: from the OU (Orthodox Union), KLBD (Kosher London Beth Din) and Rav Akiva Osher Padwa of London.

DS Tayman’s whiskies are highly unusual because they are finished in specially paired wine barrels to craft special finishes that have never before been available.

“This award is the culmination of several years’ work, creating a high-quality Scotch that is truly unique. We haven’t just created a great kosher wine-finished whisky, we’ve created a great wine-finished whisky that happens to be kosher,” explained Danny Saltman, Director of Malts at DS Tayman, noting the difficulty in creating such a product.

“There is no question that the team at DS Tayman are producing some excellent whiskies,” said Blair Bowman, independent whisky expert and author of The Pocket Guide to Whisky. “I am pleased their efforts have been rightfully recognized by this excellent award.”

DS Tayman launched their first whisky in September 2020. The award-winning Caol Ila 12 is the company’s third limited edition whisky.