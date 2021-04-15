Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

Former US Vice President Mike Pence underwent heart surgery on Wednesday after he experienced “symptoms associated with a slow heart rate,” a statement from his office said.

Describing the operation as “routine surgery,” the statement added that Pence is “expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days.”

The former Vice President said in the statement that he is “grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, including Dr. Brett Atwater and Dr. Behnam Tehrani.” The medical center is in Falls Church, Virginia.

“I also appreciate the consultation of my longtime Indiana physicians, Dr. Michael Busk and Dr. Charles Taliercio at Ascension St. Vincent. My family has been truly blessed by the work of these dedicated healthcare professionals,” Pence added.

Pence’s medical history includes a diagnosis of asymptomatic left bundle branch block, the statement said.