Photo Credit: Pixabay

Starting Sunday, Israelis will no longer need to wear masks outdoors.

Most Health Ministry experts agree that the risk of catching the virus outdoors is very limited.

Advertisement



“The infection rate in Israel is very low thanks to our successful vaccination campaign, and therefore more easing of restrictions can be offered,” Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said in a statement as Independence Day celebrations were coming to a close.

“I ask you to still equip yourselves with a mask when entering confined spaces,” Edelstein added. “Together we will keep the infection rate low.”

Israeli school children will also be returning to their classrooms “in full” on Sunday and without capsules, the Health Ministry announced.

For the past two weeks, more than 95 percent of Israel’s towns, cities and local authorities have been listed as “green” by the ministry’s traffic light program. Green indicates a low infection rate.