Photo Credit: Almog Sugavker / Flash 90
Kibbutz Zikim members beat the heat along the shore.

Israel’s Health Ministry has issued an alert to the general public, warning that a sharav (also called “hamsin”) – heat wave – is on its way to the country for the next few days.

It is always essential to make sure to drink enough water in the Jewish State, especially in summer months, because it is easy to become dehydrated and not necessarily be aware of it.

Advertisement

During a sharav, the danger of dehydration is far greater.

The Health Ministry called on the public, and “especially the elderly and chronically ill” to avoid exposure to the heat and sun as much as possible, Ynet reported.

The Ministry also urged Israelis to “avoid unnecessary physical exertion, drink water and stay in air-conditioned places.”

One positive point: The ministry reminds that there is no obligation to wear a mask outdoors.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleA Timely Review: The Taming of The Jew by Tuvia Tenenbom
Next articleBoycott of Israeli Products Declared in Eastern Jerusalem and PA
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...