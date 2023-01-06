Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia
Hillary Clinton on January 24, 2016

Former Secretary of State and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is set to join the faculty at Columbia University in February 2023 as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), and a presidential fellow at the Columbia World Projects.

University President Lee Bollinger announced the appointment Thursday in an email, according to the Columbia Spectator.

“Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the university’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” Bollinger wrote in the email sent to students and faculty.

Clinton will work with senior faculty and administrators at SIPA on initiatives focusing on global politics and female leadership, he wrote.

