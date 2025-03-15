Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Wm3214 / Public Domain

US authorities have arrested a second Palestinian student (after Mahmoud Khalil) named Leqaa Kordia, who participated in the takeover of the Hamilton Building at Columbia University during anti-Semitic protests last year. Leqaa came to the US from the West Bank and is now a candidate for deportation.

The Trump administration is presenting a series of demands to Columbia University for implementation by March 20 as a condition for receiving federal funding:

• Suspension or removal of protesters – taking disciplinary action against students who participated in Gaza solidarity protests and demonstrations at Hamilton Hall.

• Concentration of disciplinary authority – transferring all disciplinary powers to the university president’s office, while dismantling the university’s disciplinary committee.

• Restricting protests – enforcing strict rules regarding the time, place, and manner of demonstrations to prevent disruptions on campus.

• Ban on wearing masks – preventing the use of masks to conceal identity or instill fear, except for religious or medical reasons.

• Holding student groups accountable – imposing disciplinary sanctions on any violating student group, whether officially recognized or not.

• Adopting the IHRA definition of antisemitism – adopting a broad approach by the university to address discrimination.

• Expanding security powers – granting law enforcement authority to Columbia University security services, including arresting and removing agitators.

• Reforming certain departments – subjecting departments of Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African studies to external oversight for at least five years.

• Reforming admission processes – presenting a plan to ensure compliance with federal regulations and laws.

Deadline for implementation: March 20, 2025 – non-compliance with the guidelines could lead to a freeze of federal funding for the university.

