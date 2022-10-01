Photo Credit: courtesy, AICF
Actress Shira Haas, attained national prominence in Israel for her roles in film and television that culminated in her winning two Israeli Ophir Awards and being nominated three more times since 2014. She is perhaps best known for playing Esty in Netflix’s critically acclaimed mini-series Unorthodox, in which she earned an Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series and the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series.

Film and television stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Shira Haas (Marvel’s ‘Sabra’) are set to headline the America-Israel Cultural Foundation (AICF) honorees on Monday night at the 2022 Israeli Culture & Awards.

Gadot and Haas will join dance legend Ido Tadmor and pianist Yefim Bronfman in receiving the 2022 Israeli Culture & Arts (ICA) awards at the organization’s dinner in Manhattan.

All will be honored as the most extraordinary and impactful Israeli artists for their contributions to the global cultural landscape.

Since its founding in 1939, AICF has provided early, middle and advanced support to over 18,000 outstanding young artists throughout Israel. AICF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the US and holds 46a nonprofit status in Israel.

