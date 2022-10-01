Photo Credit: courtesy, AICF

Film and television stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Shira Haas (Marvel’s ‘Sabra’) are set to headline the America-Israel Cultural Foundation (AICF) honorees on Monday night at the 2022 Israeli Culture & Awards.

Gadot and Haas will join dance legend Ido Tadmor and pianist Yefim Bronfman in receiving the 2022 Israeli Culture & Arts (ICA) awards at the organization’s dinner in Manhattan.

All will be honored as the most extraordinary and impactful Israeli artists for their contributions to the global cultural landscape.

Since its founding in 1939, AICF has provided early, middle and advanced support to over 18,000 outstanding young artists throughout Israel. AICF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the US and holds 46a nonprofit status in Israel.