Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Andrew
New Yorkers protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022 outside the Russian Consulate in NYC.

The Russian Consulate building on New York City’s Upper East Side was slathered in red paint overnight Thursday into Friday, police said.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call at the building (9 East 91st Street) at 1:37 am on Friday to find the Consulate’s façade and entrance covered in bright, dripping red paint.

Advertisement

An NYPD spokesperson said on Saturday that no arrests had yet been made, and the incident is under investigation for possible bias.

Russian Ambassador Covered with Red Paint by Polish Protesters on V-Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially annexed four occupied Ukrainian provinces a few hours after the incident, prompting US President Joe Biden to announce new sanctions to be imposed on Moscow.

“The United States condemns Russia’s fraudulent attempt today to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory,” Biden said Friday in response to the move.

“Russia is violating international law, trampling on the United Nations Charter, and showing its contempt for peaceful nations everywhere.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHollywood Superheroes Gal Gadot, Shira Haas Lead Honorees at 2022 ICA Awards
Next articleLebanon, Israel Receive Draft Maritime Border Agreement
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...