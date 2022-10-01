Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Andrew

The Russian Consulate building on New York City’s Upper East Side was slathered in red paint overnight Thursday into Friday, police said.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call at the building (9 East 91st Street) at 1:37 am on Friday to find the Consulate’s façade and entrance covered in bright, dripping red paint.

An NYPD spokesperson said on Saturday that no arrests had yet been made, and the incident is under investigation for possible bias.

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially annexed four occupied Ukrainian provinces a few hours after the incident, prompting US President Joe Biden to announce new sanctions to be imposed on Moscow.

“The United States condemns Russia’s fraudulent attempt today to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory,” Biden said Friday in response to the move.

“Russia is violating international law, trampling on the United Nations Charter, and showing its contempt for peaceful nations everywhere.”