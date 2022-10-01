Photo Credit: Major Ofer, Israeli Air Force
Israel Air Force F-16I 'Sufa'

The fact that Israel’s air force is cooperating and training with a large number of foreign military service no longer makes headlines.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleFourth Beyadenu Guide Arrested on Temple Mount by Israel Police
Next articleHollywood Superheroes Gal Gadot, Shira Haas Lead Honorees at 2022 ICA Awards
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...