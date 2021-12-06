Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90
IDF vehicle patrols Israel-Gaza border fence east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza on August 25, 2021

The Israel Defense Force has announced the start of a large-scale military drill designed to improve the readiness of its forces to defend the southern border.

The “Red Granite” exercise, which began Monday morning, was planned in advance as part of this year’s IDF training program, the statement said.

In addition to the movement of military vehicles and the sound of explosions in some areas, soldiers installed several checkpoints near the southern border as well.

The exercise is slated to end on Tuesday morning.

Hana Levi Julian
