Photo Credit: Flash 90

Natalie speaks in this show about the difference between Chanukah in Israel vs. in America; First guest Aleeza Ben Shalom recalls how her aliyah came about; and about her first visit to the local dentist; Next David Brenner discusses the current aliyah trends and how people aren’t coming as we had all hoped, and how there are certain destinations that are popular for English-speakers, meaning, lacking Hebrew isn’t so bad…