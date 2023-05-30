Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli forces on Monday night mapped for demolition the Shechem (Nablus) home of the Hamas terrorist who murdered three members of the Dee family last month.

Lucy Dee, 48, and daughters Maia, 20, and Rina, 15, were shot and killed on April 7 while driving on Highway 57 near Hamra Junction.

Hassan Katnani and fellow terrorist Muad Masri were shot dead earlier this month in an exchange of fire that broke out after Israeli forces surrounded their hideout in Nablus’s Kasbah (Old City).

During Monday night’s operation in the Askar refugee camp on the eastern outskirts of Nablus, Palestinian Authority Arabs threw explosive devices and rocks and Israeli forces, who responded with riot control measures.

One of the assailants threw a firebomb at the troops, who returned fire, hitting him, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

לוחמי צה"ל מיפו הלילה במחנה הפליטים עסכר הישן שבעיר שכם את ביתו של חסן סולימאן קטנאני, אחד המחבלים שביצע את פיגוע הירי בחמרה שבבקעה בתאריך ה-7 באפריל 2023, בו נרצחו לאה, מאיה ורינה די ז"ל. במהלך הפעילות חשודים יידו אבנים והשליכו מטענים לעבר הכוחות, שהגיבו באמצעים לפיזור הפגנות >> pic.twitter.com/Fq5cugT6FS — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 30, 2023

Also on Monday, Israeli forces mapped for demolition the Shechem (Nablus) home of Hasam Bassam Bashir Aslim, who directed the killing last October of IDF Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch.

Baruch was securing a civilian march near Shavei Shomron in northern Samaria when he was shot from a moving vehicle. He was evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, where he died of his wounds.

During Monday’s mission, Palestinian Authority Arabs threw IEDs at Israeli security forces, who responded with counter-riot measures.

No Israeli injuries were reported in either operation.

Rabbi Leo Dee is currently considering suing CNN for $1.3 billion, after anchor Christiane Amanpour referred to the incident in which his wife and two daughters were killed as a “shootout.”

The anchor subsequently apologized and said she “misspoke.”

Alan Dershowitz, attorney and emeritus professor at Harvard Law School, confirmed to JNS that he has been retained to represent Dee on a pro bono basis.

“I think what Christiane Amanpour did was beneath contempt. I also don’t think it was a slip or an accident,” said Dershowitz. “I think it’s part of a long pattern of equating terrorists and their victims morally.”