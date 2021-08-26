Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Despite the challenging past year, "the IDF has sufficient capabilities to provide responses to all existing threats." March 2021

An Israeli soldier engaged in a solo navigation exercise in the Lower Galilee was attacked by an Arab-Israeli citizen on Thursday morning, who attempted to steal his weapon, according to Kan news.

According to the report, the assailant fled in a car after the soldier fought him off. Police were still searching for the suspect on Thursday afternoon, according to Kan.

Advertisement

On July 1, a female soldier was stabbed and her weapon stolen near a military base in the Jordan Valley. The suspect was apprehended a short while after the attack and the weapon was recovered.

On March 4, an Israeli soldier on a solo navigation exercise near Shfar’am in northern Israel was attacked and had his weapon stolen by two assailants who had approached him in a car as he was walking along a dirt path.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleLeaving Afghanistan Was the Only Choice America Had – From Jerusalem With Love [audio]
Next articleNew Cars and Expanded Gold Trade: IDF Announces Easing of Restrictions on Gaza
JNS News Service
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...