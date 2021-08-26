Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The IDF announced an easing of the restrictions on the Gaza Strip, as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is in Washington for meetings with President Joe Biden and top US defense officials.

The IDF’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) stated Wednesday that following a security assessment and approval by the political echelon, it was decided to expand the introduction of equipment and goods to international civilian projects in the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

In addition, the import of new vehicles to the Gaza Strip will be approved and the gold trade between Gaza and Judea and Samaria will be resumed.

Furthermore, the quota of Gazan traders passing through the Erez crossing will be increased by another 1,000.

“The civilian measures approved by the political echelon are conditional on the continued maintenance of security stability over time, and their expansion will be examined in accordance with the assessment of the situation,” COGAT stated.

Hamas led a rally to Israel’s border with Gaza on Wednesday afternoon, an event that was less violent than the riot on Saturday, which resulted in the severe injuring of an IDF soldier.