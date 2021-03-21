Photo Credit: courtesy, IDF Spokesperson
Israeli soldiers examine tear in security fence along northern border with Lebanon. April 17 2020

IDF soldiers spotted three suspected infiltrators Sunday night as they illegally crossed the international Blue Line – the temporary northern border between Israel and Lebanon – and made their way into Israeli territory near Kiryat Shmona.

All three were taken into custody by Israeli forces.

“The suspects are being questioned,” the IDF Spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, two Gazans were spotted by IDF troops after they breached Israel’s southern border.

Both infiltrators from Gaza were armed with knives, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Israeli forces arrested the two suspects and transferred them to security personnel for questioning.

