Photo Credit: Yaniv Nadav / Flash 90

The IDF Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has announced the addition of another 9,000 permits to allow Palestinian Authority Arabs to work in Israel, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The move, announced Sunday, follows a government decision reached earlier this year to increase the number of PA Arab workers in Israel by 15,000.

Israeli business owners licensed to employ Palestinian Authority citizens can file their applications this week for more workers.

Last week Israel approved the entry of an additional 3,000 Gaza merchants via the Erez Crossing, to reach a total of 10,000 such personnel permitted into Israel. The move, said COGAT, “is on the condition of continued maintenance of security stability.”