The Israeli government today approved the multi-year national plan to address the effects of crime and violence in Arab society for the years 2022-2026. The plan is budgeted at NIS 2.5 billion and will set goals for a national campaign on the subject.

The program is meant to strengthen the enforcement of the law, increase the governance local authorities, combine “soft” tools for treatment and prevention, provide vocational training, and more.

Among the goals of the program are the disbanding of criminal organizations, reducing the effects of crime and violence in Arab society and reducing the economic means available to criminal organizations.

The government also hopes to increase the level of the trust of the Arab public in the law enforcement system and the cooperation and partnership with representatives from Arab society, including the heads of Arab local authorities and the cities involved, in implementing the plan.

Naftali Bennett said of the plan. “This is a common goal of the Israeli government with the Arab public. The state will do its part, but the Arab street must be shot as well. It will not be easy, but we must succeed.”

The Minister of Internal Security, Amar Bar-Lev said, “The decision we made today is a precedent and indicates that the entire government is clear that the violence and crime on the Arab street poses a threat to the State of Israel. But this decision is harnessing the entire government to mobilize through many mechanisms that are committed to this important goal. ”