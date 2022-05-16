Photo Credit: Yossi Zeliger / Flash 90
Jews celebrate Lag B'Omer with a bonfire in Kiryat Sefer, May 22, 2019.

In advance of this week’s upcoming Jewish holiday of Lag B’Omer, the Israel Electric Company is urging the public to be careful when lighting the traditional evening bonfires.

Lag B’Omer, which marks the anniversary of the death of the 2 CE Tannaic Sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, begins at sundown this coming Wednesday. The holiday is celebrated on the 33rd day of the counting of the 49 days between Passover and Shavuot.

“There is danger with burning bonfires near electrical installations,” the company said, according to Israel’s Channel 14 News.

“It should be noted that placing large piles of trees and burning them underneath the power lines is especially dangerous, due to fears the fire and its sparks will reach the electrical wires and cause them to burn.

“Damaging electrical facilities can be life-threatening and cause power outages,” the company said.

