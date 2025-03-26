Photo Credit: Pixabay

Do you live in Israel? If you do, and you have family in the United States, for the past several weeks the time difference between you has narrowed to just six hours.

That is about to end, however: Israel is moving to daylight savings time this Thursday night.

At 2 am Friday (or earlier if you are not a nightbird) Israelis will move their clocks forward by one hour, lengthening the day by an hour and bringing Shabbat in later as well.

Since July 2013, IDT (Israeli Daylight Time)has begun on the Friday before the last Sunday of March, and ended on the last Sunday of October.

This year, Israelis will turn the clocks back by one hour late Saturday night (2 am Sunday), October 26.

