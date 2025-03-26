Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israel has returned to its traditional practice of striking launchers and operatives after they fire rockets at the Jewish State.

Gaza terrorists fired two rockets at southern Israel on Wednesday morning. One of the rockets was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Array, and the other landed near the Gaza border community of Zimrat.

There were no reported injuries.

Shortly after the attack, IDF Arabic language spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned Gazans living near the launch site that they must move to a safer area, and quickly.

#عاجل ‼️ إلى جميع السكان المتواجدين في أحياء حي الزيتون الغربي، تل الهوا، الشيخ عجلين، توسعة النفوذ والرمال الجنوبي

?هذا انذار مسبق وأخير قبل الغارات!?

⭕️تعود المنظمات الإرهابية وتطلق قذائفها الصاروخية من داخل المدنيين.لقد حذرنا هذه المنطقة مرات عديدة.

⭕️من أجل سلامتكم عليكم… pic.twitter.com/Vg1z4WdNXl — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 26, 2025

“Urgent: To all residents of the neighborhoods of Al-Zeitoun Al Gharbi, Tel Al-Hawa, Sheikh Ajlin, Tasbeet Al-Nafoud and Al-Rimal Al-Janoubi, this is a preliminary and final warning before the raids!” he wrote in an alert uploaded to social media and distributed locally via flyers.

“Terrorist organizations are returning and launching their rockets from within civilian areas. We have warned this area many times,” he pointed out.

“For your safety, you must move immediately south via Rashid Street to the south of Wadi Gaza to the known shelters,” he urged.

The terrorist responsible for launching the rockets was swiftly identified and struck by the IDF. Shortly afterward, the IDF also struck the building from which the rockets were launched, as well as two additional launch sites.

