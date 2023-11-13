Photo Credit: Spokesperson's Office, Israel Police

Israel Police revealed Monday that late last month Police in Tel Aviv thwarted an attempted terrorist stabbing attack near the Savidor train station in the north of the city.

Two 14-year-old teenage suspects were arrested with knives in their possession.

The incident took place two weeks ago, when police officers noticed two boys acting suspiciously on Namir Street, near the station. The police officers approached the suspects, searched them, and found the knives.

The two teen wannabe terrorists were identified as Israeli students from the northern Israeli Arab town of Umm al-Fahm. They had traveled to Tel Aviv that day, each of them with a knife, intending to stab Israeli soldiers.

This was just one example of the many terrorist activities the police have been forced to deal with throughout Israel since the war in Gaza began on October 7, but it was not the first attempted attack at the Savidor train station this year.

A 35-year-old resident of the Gaza town of Jabalya who had a work permit enabling him to enter and work in Israel, was caught on September 20, 2023 carrying an 11-inch (30 centimeter) butcher’s knife hidden in his bag.

Israel Railway security personnel caught the would-be attacker when the knife was picked up by the X-ray scanner at the entrance to the train station.

One day later, a 60-year-old Gaza resident armed with large knives was caught and arrested at Tel Aviv’s Central Bus Station.

The Gazan’s knives were discovered during a routine search of the suspect’s bag at the entrance to the bus station.

Tazpit Press Service (TPS) contributed to this report.