Photo Credit: Edi Israel / Flash 90

Listen to story of an Arab-Israeli Muslim volunteer with ZAKA, Israel’s rescue and recovery organization, as he shares with Israel’s Keshet 12 News the horrors he witnessed following the atrocities of the October 7 invasion of Israel and massacre of more than a thousand Israelis and dual nationals, plus the abduction of around 240 others, by barbaric Hamas terrorists from Gaza.

Advertisement





Like his Jewish colleagues, this Muslim ZAKA volunteer was deeply traumatized by the Hamas atrocities he witnessed.

ZAKA is the Israeli organization that recovers the remains of those who have died and works to ensure they receive a respectful interment, in accordance with Torah precepts.