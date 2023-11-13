Photo Credit: Edi Israel / Flash 90
Members of ZAKA walk through the destruction caused by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, as they collect the dead bodies, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, October 15, 2023.

Listen to story of an Arab-Israeli Muslim volunteer with ZAKA, Israel’s rescue and recovery organization, as he shares with Israel’s Keshet 12 News the horrors he witnessed following the atrocities of the October 7 invasion of Israel and massacre of more than a thousand Israelis and dual nationals, plus the abduction of around 240 others, by barbaric Hamas terrorists from Gaza.

Like his Jewish colleagues, this Muslim ZAKA volunteer was deeply traumatized by the Hamas atrocities he witnessed.

ZAKA is the Israeli organization that recovers the remains of those who have died and works to ensure they receive a respectful interment, in accordance with Torah precepts.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

