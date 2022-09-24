Photo Credit: Israeli Embassy in Mexico, Twitter
Slogans written on the Israeli embassy in Mexico City

Demonstrators demanding that Israel extradite a former senior official, Tomás Zerón, wanted in connection with the disappearance of 43 students in 2014, defaced Israel’s embassy in Mexico City on Thursday.

Demonstrators sprayed slogans such as “Death to Israel,” “Free Palestine” and “Long live Palestine” on the embassy.

Following the event, Israel summoned Mexico’s ambassador in Tel Aviv to seek clarification.

Zerón is in Israel and seeking asylum but faces allegations of wrongdoing. He fled Mexico after the probe into the mass kidnapping was reopened in 2019, following the election of President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador.

