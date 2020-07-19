Photo Credit: Gili Yaari /Flash90

Israel’s security forces on Saturday arrested an Arab terrorist cell hours after it attempted to carry out a serious terrorist attack on the Israeli community of Beit El.

The Shin Bet (Israel’s Security Agency) on Saturday stated that at the end of a joint intelligence and operational activity the forces arrested three terrorists in the Jalazoun “refugee camp”.

A few hours before their arrest, on Friday night, the terrorists tried to carry out an attack that involved throwing a bomb and firing from a passing vehicle at Beit El.

There were no casualties and no damage was caused during the failed attack.

The terrorists were transferred for further investigation by the Shin Bet.

“Security forces will continue to work to maintain security in the area and will work to thwart terrorist attacks and capture terrorists,” the Shin Bet stated.

Arab sources released videos on Twitter which they claim shows two delivery trucks driving up in Jalazoun and a platoon of IDF soldiers exiting the trucks on the way to capture the terrorists.

?شاااهد .. لحظة اقتحام قوات الاحتلال مخيم الجلزون .

سيارات شحن تستخدم في الاقتحام pic.twitter.com/tZsZUvnSuI — Ahmed Radwan?? (@Ahmed_Radwan77) July 19, 2020

فيديو| قوة خاصة تابعة لجيش الاحتلال اقتحمت مخيم الجلزون شمال #رام_الله، أمس، واختطفت الشبّان: رائد إبراهيم البياري (19 عامًا)، وقصي رائد بركات (19 عامًا)، وعبد الله محمد شراكة (18 عامًا). pic.twitter.com/4SHbizp2fR — شبكة قدس- الأسرى (@qudsn_asra) July 19, 2020