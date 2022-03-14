Photo Credit: Dudu Greenspan / Flash 90

The Israeli government on Sunday official approved the creation of a new haredi-religious city in the Negev.

The city, to be called “Kasif” is aimed at easing the severe housing shortage in Israel’s haredi-religious sector. It is slated to be built near Tel Arad, an eight-minute drive from the present-day city of Arad in the northern Negev.

“The state has not established a new ultra-orthodox city in many years,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett noted. He praised Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Construction & Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin for leading the project.

“As many already understand, even those opposed to the establishment of the government, this is a government for everyone and it is attentive to the plight of all citizens of Israel,” Bennett added.