Overlooking the southern tip of the Dead Sea from the Judean Desert, on the road from the northern Negev city of Arad, about half an hour's drive from Tel Arad.

The Israeli government on Sunday official approved the creation of a new haredi-religious city in the Negev.

The city, to be called “Kasif” is aimed at easing the severe housing shortage in Israel’s haredi-religious sector. It is slated to be built near Tel Arad, an eight-minute drive from the present-day city of Arad in the northern Negev.

“The state has not established a new ultra-orthodox city in many years,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett noted. He praised Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Construction & Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin for leading the project.

“As many already understand, even those opposed to the establishment of the government, this is a government for everyone and it is attentive to the plight of all citizens of Israel,” Bennett added.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
