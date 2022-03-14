Photo Credit: courtesy, Khaleej Times

The Khaleej Times, the United Arab Emirates’ longest-running English newspaper, has named Michal Divon, one of Israel’s leading broadcast hosts, as host and executive producer of its new digital show “Dubai This Week.”

The show launched with an exclusive interview with Paris Hilton during her recent visit to the UAE.

Advertisement



The new show offers viewers the opportunity to explore the UAE with high-profile personalities who play an active role in the country’s diplomacy, politics and culture, as well as celebrities who are visiting.

Interviews include Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum, Israel’s Ambassador to UAE Amir Hayek, singer-songwriter Mayssa Kara’a and more.

Divon’s career as a reporter, emcee and TV host in the US, the UAE and Israel includes interviewing iconic international figures such as media personality Dr. Oz; UAE Minister of Climate Change and the Environment Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri; UAE Ambassador Omar Saif Ghobash; and talk show host Ruth Westheimer. She has also emceed prestigious political events hosting US politicians Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley.

“The UAE is very much present on the world map because of its achievements but the experience of living here and the unique setting that is so multi-cultural and diverse is something that not everyone is exposed to. It is our goal to share that experience with viewers through a fresh lens,” said Divon.

Published by Galadari Printing and Publishing Co. LLC, Khaleej Times is the UAE’s first and the country’s longest-running English broadsheet.