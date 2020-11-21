Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Vmelamed79
Olypic athlete judoka Peter Paltchik wins gold at 2020 European Judo Championship in Prague

Israeli judoka Peter Paltchik won gold this weekend, defeating Russia’s Arman Adamian in the under-100 kilogram weight class at this year’s 2020 European Judo Championships tournament in Prague.

Paltchik stood tall at the medal ceremony as Hatikvah was played throughout the hall.

The Ukraine-born Olympic athlete became the new 100kg European gold medalist at the European Judo Championship in Prague.

Fellow Israeli judoka Tal Flicker won a silver medal in a separate weight class.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
