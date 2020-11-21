Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Vmelamed79

Israeli judoka Peter Paltchik won gold this weekend, defeating Russia’s Arman Adamian in the under-100 kilogram weight class at this year’s 2020 European Judo Championships tournament in Prague.

Paltchik stood tall at the medal ceremony as Hatikvah was played throughout the hall.

Mazeltov to Israeli judoka @peter_paltchik, who has just been crowned the new -100kg European champion at the European championships in Prague. pic.twitter.com/gut8xnoQyw — SussexFriendsofIsrael (@SussexFriends) November 21, 2020

The Ukraine-born Olympic athlete became the new 100kg European gold medalist at the European Judo Championship in Prague.

Israel’s Peter Paltchik won gold at the European Judo Championship in Prague. Video showing the medal ceremony and the playing of Hatikvah ?: Judo Federation pic.twitter.com/FrzuOC10VA — ~Legacy~ נפתלי בן מתתיהו (@Immort4l_Legacy) November 21, 2020

Fellow Israeli judoka Tal Flicker won a silver medal in a separate weight class.