Chickens

Israeli poultry producers are planning to raise their prices by some 30 percent, according to a report by the Hebrew-language Walla! News site.

Poultry farmers told the news outlet the hike is due to an increase in the cost of corn and wheat, both of which are used as feed for the birds.

In addition, Israel’s mega food merchant Tnuva announced in March that it would raise the price of red meat by approximately eight percent.

These price rises are a direct result of supply problems – already in play during the COVID-19 pandemic – that have been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which exports a significant amount of grain to the rest of the world.

Since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the price of corn has risen by 16.25 percent. The price of corn rose an additional 20 percent in the weeks prior – between January 1 and Feb. 24, according to Walla!

