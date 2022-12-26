According to the Economy Ministry, Israel’s exports are predicted to have increased by more than 10% to a record high of at least $160 billion in 2022, led by services.
Exports, which account for more than 30% of Israeli economic activity, reached $144 billion in 2021, when services surpassed goods as the country’s principal export category for the first time, reported Reuters.
According to the ministry, services will likely account for 51% of overall exports in 2022, headed by high-tech categories such as programming and research and development.
If the pace from the first three quarters of this year is maintained, the ministry predicted that overall exports might reach $165 billion.
“2023 carries with it the dangers of a global recession, localization in many countries and difficulties in supply chains,” said Ron Tomer, the president of the Manufacturers’ Association of Israel.
The Israeli economy is expected to grow by 6% this year but only 3% in 2023, according to the report.