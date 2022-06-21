Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

An Arab mob attacked a group of Jewish hikers travelling between the landscapes of Nehemiah and Ariel in Samaria late Tuesday afternoon, TPS reported.

The attackers hurled rocks at the group of hikers, which included several children, and approached the group with sticks as well.

According to the report, the hikers fired in the air to scare off their attackers.

No physical injuries were reported among the Jewish hikers.

One of the attackers was allegedly wounded and was reportedly being treated at the scene for a gunshot wound.