Jonathan Pollard

The Habithonistim-Protectors of Israel organization, a movement of Israeli security personnel advocating for the country’s future security needs, announced on Wednesday that former spy for Israel Jonathan Pollard would be joining its ranks.

“Welcome, Jonathan, we’re happy you’re with us and that you joined Habithonistim. Together we will safeguard the security and future of the State of Israel and the Jewish people!” the organization said on its official Twitter page.

The message was accompanied by a photograph of Pollard together with Habithonistim CEO Brig. Gen. (ret.) Amir Avivi.

Pollard and his wife, Esther, immigrated to Israel on December 30, 2020, after the U.S. government removed all remaining restrictions on his freedom of movement. The Pollards live in the Rechavia neighborhood of Jerusalem.

On Independence Day several weeks ago, Pollard was seen celebrating at a Jerusalem restaurant. “This is what I fought for all these years,” he said. “It’s a great privilege for me to be here in Jerusalem and to celebrate Israel’s independence.”

In March, Pollard granted an exclusive interview to Israel Hayom, in which he said, “I don’t regret helping my people and my land.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Israel Hayom

