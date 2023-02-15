Photo Credit: courtesy, Ernie Singer

A major fire raged close to the iconic Bikur Holim Hospital in central Jerusalem on Wednesday, forcing staff to evacuate at least 70 new mothers and babies to other medical centers. A nearby hostel was also evacuated.

Dozens of ambulances from the Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah emergency medical response services were engaged in transporting the patients to other facilities.

The fire broke out in a factory near the hospital and completely destroyed the building.

It’s not clear what caused the blaze.