A fire near Bikur Holim Hospital in Jerusalem forced the evacuation of dozens of new mothers and babies who were at risk of smoke inhalation. Feb. 15, 2023

A major fire raged close to the iconic Bikur Holim Hospital in central Jerusalem on Wednesday, forcing staff to evacuate at least 70 new mothers and babies to other medical centers. A nearby hostel was also evacuated.

Dozens of ambulances from the Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah emergency medical response services were engaged in transporting the patients to other facilities.

The fire broke out in a factory near the hospital and completely destroyed the building.

It’s not clear what caused the blaze.

Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

