Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett have agreed the Netanyahu family will move out of the official Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem on July 10.

Until that time there will be no official meetings held there.

On July 11 the residence will be available to Bennett, who will begin to use the facilities at that time.

The Netanyahu family is expected to live temporarily — albeit for several months — in their private residence in Caesarea, where the prime minister has spent weekends during his tenure.

The family will eventually move to their residence on Rehov Azza in Jerusalem, once security upgrades to the property are completed.

