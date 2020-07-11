Photo Credit: pixabay

The fireworks were nonstop and loud on Saturday morning, everywhere within the Palestinian Authority and throughout Judea and Samaria, and once again on Saturday night, as students in the Palestinian Authority celebrated the completion of their matriculation (Bagrut) exams.

Mixed in with the fireworks is intermittent gunfire.

The downside of the celebrations, is that those that don’t pass their high school exams, may try to take a different route to getting a recognized degree.

As of Saturday night, fifteen Arabs have been wounded so far from their gunfire and fireworks.