A Jewish man in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn was stabbed multiple times this past Saturday night at a convenience store on the corner of Schenectady and Union Streets.
A video is being circulated on social media, showing footage of the stabbing.
? Stabbing of a Jewish male in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn. NYPD are looking for a black man seen in this video and are asking people to call 911 immediately if spotted. pic.twitter.com/NruBMVSc8n
— StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) November 11, 2020
The victim required stitches, according to the New York Police Department, which said they are continuing to search for the suspect, who is “wanted for attempted murder.”