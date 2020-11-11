Photo Credit: Ciprian Latewood / Wikimedia
NYPD Surveillance equipment on an electronics pole in NYC

A Jewish man in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn was stabbed multiple times this past Saturday night at a convenience store on the corner of Schenectady and Union Streets.

A video is being circulated on social media, showing footage of the stabbing.

The victim required stitches, according to the New York Police Department, which said they are continuing to search for the suspect, who is “wanted for attempted murder.”

