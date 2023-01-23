Photo Credit: NYPD via Twitter

New York City Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down and identifying the “creep” who vandalized an outside fence surrounding a Staten Island synagogue.

?WANTED?for Criminal Mischief Hate Crime Assault in front of the Congregation Toras Emes of Staten Island Synagogue #statenisland On 01/21/23 @ 12:27 AM Reward up to $3500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/jAQVYaCY1Y — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 22, 2023

The incident, which is being classified as a hate crime assault, took place early Shabbat morning at the Toras Emes synagogue on Hyland Boulevard.

Security footage of the incident showed an individual exiting from the rear passenger seat of a white Honda SUV in front of the synagogue and hitting the white vinyl fence until he broke through.

The perp then re-entered the vehicle, which drove away.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for anyone who provides information leading to the perp’s arrest. Those with information are asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS. Calls are confidential.