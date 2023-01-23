Photo Credit: NYPD via Twitter
Security footage shows perp damaging the fence outside a synagogue in Staten Island on January 21, 2023

New York City Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down and identifying the “creep” who vandalized an outside fence surrounding a Staten Island synagogue.

The incident, which is being classified as a hate crime assault, took place early Shabbat morning at the Toras Emes synagogue on Hyland Boulevard.

Security footage of the incident showed an individual exiting from the rear passenger seat of a white Honda SUV in front of the synagogue and hitting the white vinyl fence until he broke through.

The perp then re-entered the vehicle, which drove away.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for anyone who provides information leading to the perp’s arrest. Those with information are asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS. Calls are confidential.

