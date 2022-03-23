Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Council.gov.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special climate envoy to international organizations has resigned his post and left the country, according to a report by Reuters.

The story was first reported by Bloomberg.

Advertisement



Anatoly Chubais is the most senior government figure to leave his post since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Chubais, 66, first served as Deputy Prime Minister under Boris Yeltsin before transitioning to Kremlin Chief of Staff near the end of Yeltsin’s term in office.

He has been the point man for privatizing businesses under Putin for decades.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the news to the Financial Times, calling the decision by Chubais to leave “a personal matter.”

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Chubais, responsible for the country’s economic reforms in the post-Soviet era, quit and fled due to the war in Ukraine.

He reportedly does not intend to return.

Chubais was appointed to “achieve goals of sustainable development” following his resignation in 2020 as the head of RUSNANO, the state technology firm he ran since 2008.