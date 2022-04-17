Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Israeli kids from Kibbutz Nahal Oz playing at Kibbutz Urim, after having left their homes following non-stop rocket attacks, August 25, 2014.

Red Alert incoming rocket alarm sirens were triggered in southern Israeli Jewish communities on Sunday afternoon, but the IDF later told residents it was a “false alarm.”

It was, and it wasn’t.

Advertisement

Gaza terrorists did indeed launch three rockets at southern Israel on the second day of the Passover holiday, but none of them crossed the security fence.

All three projectiles landed on the Gaza side of the old Nachal Oz crossing terminal, near Kibbutz Nahal Oz, thus posing no threat to Israelis — this time.

False alarm?

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleSouth African Human Rights Activist Rhoda Kadalie, True Friend of Israel, Dead at 68
Next article730 Jews Visit Temple Mount on Second Day of Passover
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...