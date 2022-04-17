Photo Credit: Jamal Awad/Flash90

About 730 Jews visited the Temple Mount on Sunday, the second day of the Passover holiday, despite the Muslim riots and disturbances and despite police limitations.

The “Beyadenu – for the Temple Mount” organization reported that on Saturday night, the police allowed hundreds of Arabs to enter the Temple Mount and prepare for attacks on Jews. Only at 7:00 am, policemen entered the mountain to deal with the situation by keeping the Muslims away so that could let Jews into the holy site.

Advertisement



Only at around 7:40 did Jews enter the Temple Mount, after a significant delay and despite the already short time frame that was shortened due to the Muslim month of Ramadan. The Jewish visitors were rushed along by the police and the visit route was changed and shortened due to obstacles placed earlier on by the Muslims.

During the Jews’ visit to the Temple Mount, cries of incitement were heard from the mosques on the mountain.

The Temple Mount closed at 10:30, with only three hours for Jews to visit the Temple Mount on the Passover holiday.

Tom Nisani, Executive director of “Beyadenu – for the Temple Mount,” stated that “once again we see that the violent group gets what it wants while we, the Jewish visitors, are restricted. It is time for true freedom on the mount.”

The Kotel plaza, which underwent preparations for tens of thousands of visitors, was almost empty on Sunday.

Rabbi of the Western Wall, Shmuel Rabinowitz stated he “strongly condemns the serious attack this morning at the Western Wall. This is an act of terrorism on the path of peace in the city that sanctifies religious freedom.”

In related news, Israeli buses driving in the vicinity of Jerusalem’s Old City were attacked with rocks and several Jewish passengers were evacuated to the hospital.

The police stated that it arrested 18 terrorists connected to the violence in the area.