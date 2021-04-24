Photo Credit: Thomas Breher / Pixabay

The IDF Iron Dome anti-missile defense system intercepted a rocket attack aimed at the city of Sderot in southern Israel at around 9 pm Saturday night.

“Following the report of an alert operation at 20:58, one launch was identified from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, which was intercepted by air defense fighters,” the IDF said in a statement.

No physical injuries and no property damage was reported.

The Red Alert incoming rocket alert was activated in Sderot, Giv’im, Nir Am, Ivim and multiple other communities along the border with Gaza at around two minutes to 9 pm

The event comes after a barrage of rocket attacks aimed at southern Israel on Friday night by Gaza terrorists.

Recap of last night:

? 36 rockets fired from Gaza

? 6 rocket interceptions by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System

? 1000s of Israelis kept awake in fear for their lives And most importantly:

? 24/7 protection of Israel — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 24, 2021

The Israel Defense Forces retaliated with attacks on terrorist positions in Gaza shortly after.