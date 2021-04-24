Photo Credit: Thomas Breher / Pixabay

The IDF Iron Dome anti-missile defense system intercepted a rocket attack aimed at the city of Sderot in southern Israel at around 9 pm Saturday night.

“Following the report of an alert operation at 20:58, one launch was identified from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, which was intercepted by air defense fighters,” the IDF said in a statement.

Advertisement

No physical injuries and no property damage was reported.

The Red Alert incoming rocket alert was activated in Sderot, Giv’im, Nir Am, Ivim and multiple other communities along the border with Gaza at around two minutes to 9 pm

The event comes after a barrage of rocket attacks aimed at southern Israel on Friday night by Gaza terrorists.

The Israel Defense Forces retaliated with attacks on terrorist positions in Gaza shortly after.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleSyria: Iranian Oil Tanker Ablaze Off Banyas Port
Next articleIsraeli Security Chiefs Convene to Discuss Escalations on Gaza Border
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...