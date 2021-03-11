Photo Credit: Thomas Breher / Pixabay

The Red Alert incoming rocket siren was triggered at around 9 pm Thursday evening (March 11) in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, and in Kibbutz Zikim — but it turned out it was a false alarm, according to the IDF Spokesperson.

“Following the report of a warning, it was found to be a false alarm. The warning system had been activated as required; the air defense fighters fired interceptors at the targets in accordance with the policy, and in the absence of need no actual interception was carried out,” the IDF clarified.

Local Ashkelon residents said they heard two explosions in the city.

However, the sounds of explosions they heard turned out to be those of the Iron Dome anti-missile interceptors that were sent up in response to the same false alarm, the IDF said, and which exploded in mid-air.