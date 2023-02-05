Photo Credit: CUMTA

A Red Alert rocket siren that activated in Gaza Envelope communities late Sunday afternoon was triggered by “non-rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel,” the IDF said in a statement.

Specifically, anti-aircraft machine guns fired by Gaza terrorists were responsible for triggering the Red Alert rocket siren in southern Israel, Gaza Radio reported.

The siren sent thousands of people racing for bomb shelters and other safe spaces.

The alert was activated at around 5:40 pm, giving residents of the Gaza Envelope just 15 seconds to reach safety.

The siren activated in the Sha’ar HaNegev communities of Givim, Ivim, Nir Am, and Or Ha’Ner, in addition to the city of Sderot and its nearby Sapir College.

According to the Magen David Adom emergency medical response service, a 30-year-old woman collapsed with anxiety in response to the rocket siren. She was being treated by MDA teams.

Last Thursday (Feb. 3), the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization launched a rocket attack on southern Israel as well. One 50-year-old woman was injured when she fell while racing for a bomb shelter.

The Iron Dome aerial defense system shot down the missile.