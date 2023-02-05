Photo Credit: IDF

The United States Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control )OFAC) has announced new sanctions against the board of directors of an Iranian drone manufacturer.

Eight senior executives of the Paravar Pars Company were designated for the sanctions.

The firm has previously been sanctioned by both the US and the European Union for producing the Shahed series of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force (IRGC ASF).

The company has also manufactured and tested UAVs for the IRGC Navy, and the firm specifically played a role in the research, development, and production of the Shahed-171 UAV, the Treasury said.

In addition, the forward base ship IRIS MAKRAN, an oil tanker repurposed for naval operations and which maintains UAV launch capabilities, was also sanctioned along with the naval frigate IRIS DENA. Both vessels are currently on an international voyage.

“Iranian entities continue to produce UAVs for Iran’s IRGC and military. More broadly, Iran is supplying UAVs for Russia’s combat operations to target critical infrastructure in Ukraine,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. “The United States will continue to aggressively target all elements of Iran’s UAV program.”