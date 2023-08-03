Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90
Thousands over anti-overhaul activists march through Tel Aviv as they protest the government's judicial reform. August 2, 2023.

Meir Marciano, a religious Jew who wears a kipa, is a journalist working for Channel 13, a news outlet that has supported the anti-government protests since the start of the anarchists’ attempt to overthrow the Netanyahu government.

But Marciano’s Channel 13 credentials did not stop one of the anarchists from attacking him while covering an anti-government protest Wednesday night in Tel Aviv.

“Because I wear a kipa, a crude man assumed I was from Channel 14 (ed.- a largely religious, pro-government news outlet) and started yelling at the staff and at me,” Marciano wrote in a Hebrew-language tweet describing the incident. “No one intervened,” he said.

It was only when the attacker spotted the Channel 13 logo on Marciano’s microphone that he realized his error — he wasn’t attacking a right-wing news outlet; he was attacking a supporter.

Oops.

“It’s getting really scary out there,” Marciano commented, adding, “Mostly sad.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

