Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90

Meir Marciano, a religious Jew who wears a kipa, is a journalist working for Channel 13, a news outlet that has supported the anti-government protests since the start of the anarchists’ attempt to overthrow the Netanyahu government.

But Marciano’s Channel 13 credentials did not stop one of the anarchists from attacking him while covering an anti-government protest Wednesday night in Tel Aviv.

מסקר הערב את ההפגנה נגד החקיקה המשפטית בהובלת השופטים בדימוס ברוטשילד בתל אביב. בגלל שאני חובש כיפה, אדם נאלח וגס רוח הניח שאני מערוץ 14 והתחיל להתנפל על הצוות ועליי בצעקות. אף אחד מסביב לא התערב. הוא נרגע רק כשראה את הלוגו על המיקרופון שלי. נהיה ממש מפחיד פה. בעיקר עצוב. — מאיר מרציאנו Meir Marciano (@Meir_Marciano) August 2, 2023

“Because I wear a kipa, a crude man assumed I was from Channel 14 (ed.- a largely religious, pro-government news outlet) and started yelling at the staff and at me,” Marciano wrote in a Hebrew-language tweet describing the incident. “No one intervened,” he said.

It was only when the attacker spotted the Channel 13 logo on Marciano’s microphone that he realized his error — he wasn’t attacking a right-wing news outlet; he was attacking a supporter.

Oops.

“It’s getting really scary out there,” Marciano commented, adding, “Mostly sad.”